Husson University Donut Run 2017

By Kyle Lillie
Posted March 21, 2017, at 11:41 a.m.

Friday, April 21, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Husson University Newman Gym, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-852-3887

Friday, April 21st, 2017 4:30PM @ Husson University Newman Gym

4:30PM Mile Donut Run (Run 1/2 Mile – Eat DD – Run 1/2 Mile) – $10 HS/college students pre-registered (by 4/19) or $15 day of race. $15 for community members pre-registered (by 4/19) or $20 day of race. Includes Husson T-shirt to the first 40 registrants, and Dunkin’ Donuts. Race-day registration begins at 3PM.

4:45PM Munchkin Mile (13 and Under) – $10. Includes race T-shirts to the first 40 registrants, and Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkins. Race-day registration begins at 3PM.

Registration forms can be found at the following locations:

Sub5.com

Newman Gymnasium- Track and Field Office

Broadway Dunkin’ Donuts

Husson University Track and XC Webpage

Sterling Pingree- Coordinator of Student Activities- 104A Peabody Hall

How fast can you “Run and Eat?”

For Questions, please email Kate Goupee at lilliek@husson.edu or call 852-3887

