Husson Symposium on Ethics: “Atheists, Agnostics, and People of Faith”

By cguthrie
Posted May 26, 2017, at 8:38 a.m.

The Husson University Symposium on Ethics, in collaboration with the Bangor Pastor-Theologian Project, presents Dr Fern Elsdon-Baker, speaking on “Atheists, Agnostics, and People of Faith: The Need for Respect and Collegiality.”

When: Saturday, June 3, 5 p.m.

Where: Center for Family Business, Husson University, Bangor, ME

Dr. Elsdon-Baker is an environmental scientist and lifelong atheist, and now the director of the Centre for Science, Knowledge and Belief in Society at Newman University, Birmingham, UK. Author of, The Selfish Genius: How Richard Dawkins Rewrote Darwin’s Legacy,” she also leads the Science and Religion: Exploring the Spectrum project, which is an international research program which explores public perceptions of evolutionary science and open-minded ways in which we can communicate science within diverse contexts.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. A wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colonyA wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colony
  2. Victim shot 6 times on Center Street unsure who pulled the triggerVictim shot 6 times on Center Street unsure who pulled the trigger
  3. Cyclist struck by box truck on Route 1 in WaldoboroCyclist struck by box truck on Route 1 in Waldoboro
  4. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street, sexually assaulted herPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street, sexually assaulted her
  5. Bangor company buys 8.2 acres to grow recreational marijuana in GreeneBangor company buys 8.2 acres to grow recreational marijuana in Greene

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs