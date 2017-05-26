Husson Symposium on Ethics: “Atheists, Agnostics, and People of Faith”

The Husson University Symposium on Ethics, in collaboration with the Bangor Pastor-Theologian Project, presents Dr Fern Elsdon-Baker, speaking on “Atheists, Agnostics, and People of Faith: The Need for Respect and Collegiality.”

When: Saturday, June 3, 5 p.m.

Where: Center for Family Business, Husson University, Bangor, ME

Dr. Elsdon-Baker is an environmental scientist and lifelong atheist, and now the director of the Centre for Science, Knowledge and Belief in Society at Newman University, Birmingham, UK. Author of, The Selfish Genius: How Richard Dawkins Rewrote Darwin’s Legacy,” she also leads the Science and Religion: Exploring the Spectrum project, which is an international research program which explores public perceptions of evolutionary science and open-minded ways in which we can communicate science within diverse contexts.

