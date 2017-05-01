Husson Journalism Students Preserve Korean War Era Veterans’ Experiences as Part of Library of Congress

Videos will Become Part of Library of Congress Collection for Future Historical Research

BANGOR, MAINE – May 1, 2017 – Students in the New England School of Communications’ (NESCom) journalism program at Husson University interviewed four Korean War Era veterans as part of the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project (VHP). The recorded interviews will be part of the Library’s permanent collection.

To see interviews, please click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMRtI7l–oFjL39kuHTnXrbrTXQOyI72Y. It will take you to a NESCom journalism program playlist on YouTube with all of the interviews.

“While the Korean War ended in 1953 with the signing of an armistice, the aftermath of this armed conflict created a set of conditions that continues to challenge world peace,” said Jeffrey Hope, an instructor in NESCom’s journalism program. “This project has provided journalism students with an opportunity to interview individuals who were a part of history. In addition to helping our journalism students refine their interviewing techniques; this experience has enriched their understanding of politics and a conflict that changed the world.”

The veterans were contacted through the Cole Land Transportation Museum where they serve as volunteers and help educate Maine students about their Korean War era experiences. This is the second time Husson has collaborated with museum Executive Director Jim Neville on creating veteran oral histories. The veterans were interviewed at Husson University’s New England School of Communications. Over the past two years, NESCom Journalism Program Coordinator and Instructor Jeffrey Hope and his students have submitted eight interviews to the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project.

As part of his interview, Albert Gibson, a Korean War veteran was asked about the time he served. He said, “A lot of people thought that the Korean War never gained anything. We saved South Korea from being part of North Korea – and look at what North Korea is like today.”

The Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center is an oral history program that preserves the personal accounts of America’s wartime veterans. It is designed to help future generations better understand the realities of war from those who served their country during armed conflicts. The interviews will also be invaluable to future scholars and researchers who are interested in better understanding the World War II experience from the service person’s perspective.

The United States Congress created the Veterans History Project in 2000. The authorizing legislation (Public Law 106-380), sponsored by Representatives Ron Kind, Amo Houghton, and Steny Hoyer in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senators Max Cleland and Chuck Hagel in the U.S. Senate, received unanimous support and was signed into law by President William Jefferson Clinton on October 27, 2000.

The Cole Land Transportation Museum preserves and displays a selection of Maine’s land transportation equipment in hopes to inspire today’s generation through their predecessors’ triumphs. In addition, the museum works closely with veterans to bring their knowledge and experiences to the area children and community members. The museum is open May 1 through November 11, seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Children under 19 are admitted free. More information can be found by visiting www.colemuseum.org or calling (207) 990-3600 ext. 13.

The New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University offers Bachelor of Science degrees in Communications Technology, Mass Communications, and Entertainment Production. Within these degrees, students may choose from concentrations in Audio Engineering, Live Sound Technology, Video Production, WebMedia, Journalism, Marketing Communications, Radio Broadcasting, Entertainment Production, and Sports Journalism. The New England School of Communications specializes in communications, providing students with a hands-on experience that gives them the education and skills needed for today’s job market.

For more than 100 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in South Portland, Wells, and Presque Isle provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies, science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

