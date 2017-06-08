Husson Baseball Summer Camp June 26-30

BANGOR, Maine — Husson Baseball Summer Camp for ages 5-15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 26-30, at Husson University. The camp will be run by Coach Jason Harvey, Assistant Coach Brandon Portwine and the Husson Baseball players, and will cover throwing, fielding, hitting, pitching and baserunning. The camp will be a combination of skills and games with competitions taking place in the afternoons. If interested, contact Jason Harvey at Harveyja@husson.edu or by phone at 992-4948.

