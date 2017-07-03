HUGE Used Book Sale Returns to Orrington’s Old Home Week

Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Orrington Public Library, 15 School Street, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-825-4938; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
The Orrington Public Library is holding their massive Used Book Sale during Orrington’s Old Home Week. Stop by and stock up on fun reading. Whether you like facts or fiction, the Public Library will have just what you are looking for. And the prices are just 25¢, 50¢ and maybe even $1. The sale is held during regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
