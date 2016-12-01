Huddy Peterson of Harrington Has Been Selling Wreaths for Nearly 50 Years

The sunlight shines through the cracks in the barn where workers are busy making wreaths. Everyday is another day of wreath work. With bleeding hands, wreath making is intense work, and production is in full bloom. Outside, there is a chill in the air, and wreaths are stacked outside the barn in a pile ready to be picked up. Wreathing has been going on for nearly 50 years at Huddy Peterson’s house and barn in Harrington.

Peterson recalled that they started in the early 1970’s when someone from New Jersey wanted 25 dozen wreaths to bring back with him to sell. “We had garland, and we made all sizes of wreaths from size 8 to 48. We sold wreaths back then ranging from $18 – $20 a dozen. The largest amount of wreaths we made was 4000 dozen. $100,000 went in the check book. When we got done, we only made $3700. We had brush pickers that made more money than we did. We employed around 30 people.”

“The atmosphere making wreaths in the barn was great. Everyone got along. We talked about everything – movies and music, especially Bob Seger. My favorite song was “Old Time Rock and Roll.” We had Country and Western music going, and one of the makers said, “Dance with me.” We danced all around the wreath shop. Everyone had their own spot to work. It was a great crowd. Now, when you see them all they talk about is the wreathing,” Peterson explained. “In the summer, my husband had sand worms, and the shop stunk. Come November, it smelled great out there. People would come in with their brush, and we’d weigh it and put their names on it. Then, we’d make the wreaths.”

“When we first started, my husband took the truckload of wreaths out and rode it around to settle the wreaths so they could get the rest of them on. One time, my son closed the truck doors with my husband inside and said that he was going to have to go with the wreaths to New Jersey. Another time, one of my sons took a worker’s car and hid it on her. He got into a little trouble with his father about that,” Peterson reminisced. “At the end of a day making wreaths, the husbands would bring their wives supper over. Every once and awhile, we’d have coffee brandy. Those girls made such pretty wreaths – such hard work. When I wanted a microwave, the makers contributed $.50 to $1.00, and they surprised me with it. We used to have fun times.”

Peterson recalled, “We worked hard and put out good wreaths. At the end of the day, we were pooped, and when it was time to go to bed, we went out like a light. We worked hard out of this house for the whole month of November. Somebody was always coming to the door selling brush. We had a lot of friends. My boys grew up in the business and were a big help. They tagged the wreaths and stacked them in the different piles. They worked right at it. It was a good bunch back then. I miss them all.”

Peterson went on, “The worse thing was worrying all month whether you were going to make money or lose money at the end of the month. We didn’t lose money, but there were years when we first started that we didn’t make a lot. Then, it started going good. It was a good business because everyone was like family and worked hard to get the product out. We looked forward to it every year. We’d catch up with some bills and get Christmas shopping done. I miss it now. Everyone’s gotten old from my crew. My proudest moments were the friends that we met and the friends that we kept.”

The lights go out in the barn at the end of a hard day’s work. Huddy’s son, Mike, has recently taken over the family business.

