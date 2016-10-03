Hub International acquires assets of Norton Insurance and Norton Financial in Maine

Hub International Limited, a leading global insurance brokerage based in Chicago, announced Monday, Oct. 3, that it has acquired the assets of Norton Insurance Agency Inc. and Norton Financial Services Inc., based in Cumberland Foreside.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Norton Insurance provides commercial property and casualty and personal lines insurance. Norton Financial provides securities and advisory services along with employee benefits insurance solutions.

Norton Insurance and Norton Financial have additional offices in Brunswick and Winthrop, as well as Portsmouth, N.H. The Norton leadership team, including Jeff Begin, president of Norton Insurance, and Peter Fendler, president of Norton Financial, will join Hub New England and report to Charles Brophy, chief executive officer, Hub New England.

Story continues below advertisement.

“We are delighted to have Jeff, Peter and the Norton team join Hub New England. Norton is one of the most respected brokerage firms in northern New England and their staff of seasoned professionals will be a welcome addition to our organization. We are looking forward to expanding the successful Norton Financial platform throughout our region,” Brophy noted in a press release.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →