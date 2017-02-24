New web platform connects local volunteers with Kennebec Valley nonprofits

United Way of Kennebec Valley (UWKV) has launched an online database to connect individuals seeking volunteer opportunities with nonprofit agencies. As more businesses and local people request to participate in the growing national service movement, UWKV developed the Volunteer Kennebec Valley platform to engage volunteers and track community impact on a very local level.

Individuals and groups interested in volunteering are invited to register for a Volunteer Kennebec Valley account to search for nearby volunteer positions, receive alerts when new opportunities arise, track volunteer hours and more. Through the website’s extensive search engines and filters, people can easily find local service opportunities to match their talents, interests and schedule.

“Because United Way has been such a cornerstone of this community over the past 60 years, people often reach out to us in search of volunteer experiences,” said Courtney Yeager, UWKV’s director of resource development and marketing. “In response to those requests, we sought to bridge the gap by connecting nonprofits with people who want to give back to their community in tangible ways.”

Dozens of organizations are currently in need of volunteers, including Spectrum Generations, Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center, Girls Scouts of Maine, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program and more. The list of agencies and their volunteer posts are continuously expanding and evolving, offering positions to suit every interest and schedule.

Designed to replace United Way’s former statewide volunteer site, Volunteer Kennebec Valley is available to organizations serving southern Kennebec Valley. Any organization with a 501(c)3 status can create a profile, recruit volunteers and establish a growing volunteer base to support its mission.

To search for volunteer opportunities in Kennebec Valley or register as an organization, visit volunteer.uwkv.org.

This resource was created in partnership with the Maine Commission for Community Service and United Ways of Maine. To post or search for volunteer positions beyond Kennebec Valley, visit getconnected.volunteermaine.org.

For more information, contact 207-626-3400 or cyeager@uwkv.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →