The visiting Penquis Valley Patriots couldn’t contain the Howlers of Penobscot Valley this morning in the battle of PVHS vs. PVHS.

Austin Rancourt scored twice for the home team, with Brad McKechnie and Zach Doore adding one apiece. The Howlers’ next game will be at PCHS of Guilford, Monday at 4pm.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →