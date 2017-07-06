How to Recreate a Masterpiece

Recreation by Judy Taylor
Recreation by Judy Taylor
Posted July 06, 2017, at 12:03 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

Artist Judy Taylor has been commissioned to recreate a 16th century painting by Pontormo. She will give a talk at the Southwest Harbor Public Library about the process and the story behind the painting Tuesday evening, July 18, 5:30.

Jacopo Carucci was born at Pontorme in1494 and is usually known by that name. He painted in and around Florence, often supported by the Medici family. He studied under Leonardo da Vinci and other Italian masters. His later work was influenced by Michelangelo after a visit to Rome.

Judy will discuss the details involved in recreating a masterpiece. She will also talk about the history of the painting and its riveting back-story. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

