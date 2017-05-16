Community

How to Improve Your Financial Situation

By swhplibrary,
Posted May 16, 2017, at 9:39 a.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

The Southwest Harbor Public Library has partnered with a team of experts from local banks to host a series of classes in personal money management. The next class will be Wednesday, May 24 at 5:30 pm. It will be on Investment Planning and Life Insurance Products. Preregistration is recommended but not required and one need not register for all sessions.

For more information or to register please contact the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065. The views expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect those of Southwest Harbor Public Library.

