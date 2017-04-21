How to Improve Your Financial Situation

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Money affects all Americans, but many of us lack the knowledge we need to make smart financial choices that will prepare us for whatever the future brings. The Southwest Harbor Public Library is partnering with a team of experts from local banks to host a series of classes in personal money management beginning Wednesday, May 17 at 5:30 pm. Topics will include, but not be limited to, establishing and maintaining credit, avoiding identity theft, investment planning and life insurance products, retirement planning and IRA’s , trust accounts and estate planning. Preregistration is recommended but not required and one need not register for all sessions.
May 17 Establishing and Maintaining Credit and Avoiding Identity Theft
May 24 Investment Planning and Life Insurance Products
May 31 Retirement Planning and Individual Retirement Accounts
June 7 Trust Accounts and Estate Planning
For more information or to register please contact the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065. The views expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect those of Southwest Harbor Public Library.
