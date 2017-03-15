Housing Authority Awarded Music Therapy Grant

Music Drives Us has awarded a $5,000 grant to bring music therapy services to underserved populations on Mount Desert Island. Under the auspices of the MDI & Ellsworth Housing Authorities, the Acadia Community Association has partnered with local music therapist Carla Tanguay of Modulations Therapies. Tanguay will offer a variety of music therapy programs at public housing locations.

Since receiving the funding, this partnership has offered three diverse programs, with more in the works. The most popular program has been an intergenerational music group that brings together seniors at Malvern Belmont Estates with pre-K students from Kids Corner Childcare Center. Each week, children from Kids Corner come to Malvern Belmont for a fun, engaging, and educational music experience. “Making music together has tremendous benefits for cognitive health, learning, and social development,” says music therapist Carla Tanguay. Director of Operations Allie Bodge shared, “I have had residents tell me it is the highlight of their week.”

Other programs include a stress management group that teaches participants how to use music as a coping and relaxation technique, and a songwriting group that residents requested as a creative way to bond and express themselves. Future programs being considered include a music and movement group and a music and memory program.

Music therapy is an established healthcare profession that uses music as a tool to meet non-musical goals. Over 6,500 certified music therapists across the country work in settings ranging from preschools to hospitals to residential care facilities. Modulations Therapies provides music therapy to individuals and groups of all ages in Hancock and Penobscot Counties. You can learn more about music therapy from the American Music Therapy Association (www.musictherapy.org) or by contacting Carla at www.modulationstherapies.com or 207-812-8662.

