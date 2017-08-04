Community

House Wine Fundraiser for the Jesup Memorial Library

By Melinda Rice
Posted Aug. 04, 2017, at 4:55 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: House Wine, 227 Main St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join House Wine and the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, August 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. to support the Jesup and find a new favorite wine. At this special wine tasting at House Wine, a portion of the proceeds from all sales made that evening will benefit the library.

There is no cover charge for the event. The Jesup is a private nonprofit though it serves as the public library for Bar Harbor. However, the town provides less than 15% of the funds needed to operate the library. Endowment provides another 36%. The rest comes from generous individuals and businesses who support the Jesup and all it does. Events like this are a fun way to fill the gap. For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or email kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ house for saleStephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ house for sale
  2. Abandoned Maine camp freezes quiet moment in historyAbandoned Maine camp freezes quiet moment in history
  3. LePage fires back at George MitchellLePage fires back at George Mitchell
  4. Woman killed, man injured in Etna crash
  5. Maine moves ahead with plan to charge Medicaid recipients, make them workMaine moves ahead with plan to charge Medicaid recipients, make them work