House Wine Fundraiser for the Jesup Memorial Library

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: House Wine, 227 Main St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join House Wine and the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, August 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. to support the Jesup and find a new favorite wine. At this special wine tasting at House Wine, a portion of the proceeds from all sales made that evening will benefit the library.
There is no cover charge for the event. The Jesup is a private nonprofit though it serves as the public library for Bar Harbor. However, the town provides less than 15% of the funds needed to operate the library. Endowment provides another 36%. The rest comes from generous individuals and businesses who support the Jesup and all it does. Events like this are a fun way to fill the gap. For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or email kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org
