Hour of Code @ Vose Library on 1/27 at 4 pm

By Vose Library
Posted Jan. 15, 2017, at 12:20 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/hour-of-code/

Anyone can learn to code. Hour of Code is a one-hour introduction to computer science, that reaches over 100 million students in over 180 countries. Try it at hourofcode.com. Our Hour of Code event is hosted by Mr. Andrew of Mid Coast Martial Arts here at the library. Ages 8 and up; parents, adults, teenagers – all are welcome. No experience needed. Free and open to the public. For information, call the library at 785-4733.

We have 20 slots for participants on our computers. We encourage those that have them to bring their devices (tablets, laptops) to stretch the number of computers we have available. Call 785-4733, email sue@voselibrary.org or visit the library to reserve your place.

