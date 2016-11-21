Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/hour-of-code-december-6/

A special program on coding, specifically for children ages 5 to 10. Space is limited, and sign-up is required. Instruction and equipment will be provided. Children under 8 should have an adult with them. Please call 207-236-3440 to sign up. Program will be led by Library Technology Coordinator Olga Zimmerman.

