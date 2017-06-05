Houlton Fiber Expansion Complete

News Release

Media Contact: Don Flewelling| 207-532-1254 | Don@PioneerBroadband.net

Ellen McAfee | 207-521-5775 | Ellen@PioneerBroadband.net

PIONEER BROADBAND COMPLETES FIBER BUILD TO 96% OF HOULTON HOMES AND BUSINESSES!

First privately funded town-wide fiber optic project in Aroostook County provides Houlton residents with access to reasonably priced Gigabit Internet, TV and Phone.

HOULTON, ME (6/1/2017) – Pioneer Broadband has completed the construction of their privately funded Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Internet project to serve 2700 homes in their hometown, Houlton, Maine. Total fiber coverage is about 96%, as reflected on the map below.

Pioneer fiber optic service began in 2010 with installations on Park St, Green St, and McSheffery Rd, leading to a full-scale pilot project in the northeast quadrant of the town in 2015. The private investment in the northeast quadrant pilot was a success and in 2016 Pioneer decided to move ahead with the completion of the 58-mile project.

With the standard speed at 100M/100M, Houlton consumers now have access to high speed Internet access, 65 channels of HD television, and local, long distance telephone service. In addition to being able to claim that 96% of all its households and businesses have access to affordable and reliable fiber optic service, Houlton uniquely has two competitive franchised CableTV providers! At the standard rate of $59.95, customers are currently being converted from DSL to 100M/100M fiber optic service. There is no additional charge for the conversion.

“With our fiber optic network completed, we’ve achieved something that communities all over Maine are seeking,” says Tim McAfee, Pioneer’s CEO, “This puts Houlton, Maine, our Hometown, on the cutting edge of technology and positions us as a leader in future growth for business, schools and healthcare!”

About Pioneer Broadband

Pioneer Broadband is an industry leading provider of Internet, telecommunications and cable television services to communities across Northern and Eastern Maine. Pioneer operates facilities in 80 locations and delivers residential and business connectivity solutions. Pioneer offers innovative and affordable broadband options, including fiber connectivity solutions, all with local technical support and service staff.

Pioneer is the only Internet Service Provider in Maine to have connections to the Canadian Internet backbone, thus offering International diversity and redundancy that is unique among Maine’s providers.

Broadband delivery to rural Maine continues to be a core business strategy for Pioneer Broadband, serving rural Maine since its inception in 2001.

Headquartered in Houlton, Maine, Pioneer Broadband is a privately owned, local Maine company.

Learn more at www.PioneerBroadband.net.

