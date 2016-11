Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Houlton High School, cafeteria, Houlton, Maine For more information: 207-532-0570

HOULTON — Houlton Class of 2017 Project Graduation bake sale will be held 7-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Houlton High School cafeteria. Homemade pies, rolls, breads, cakes and more. For information Andrea Newman, 532-0570, andreajean29@yahoo.com .

