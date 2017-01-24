Hot Tub & Skis: The Birches Adventure

Friday, March 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Birches Resort - Gill House, 281 The Birches Road , Rockwood, Maine For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/birches

Maine Yoga Adventurers is headed into breathtaking territory for a two night stay full of skiing (cross-country and/or downhill), yoga, delicious food, outdoor hot tub sessions and more…

Our hosts will be The Birches Resort, located on Moosehead Lake in Rockwood, Maine, on a privately owned, 11,000 acre nature preserve. Adventurers will soak in the heart of Maine’s Great North Woods, the last remaining wilderness in New England. MYA is taking over The Gill House, our own private residence for the weekend!

The house is on the lake with a large private pebble beach. With three bedrooms (decks off of each!) and two baths, MYA can welcome up to 10 adventurers. We’ll enjoy a full kitchen, a breakfast nook, dining area, a living room with brick fireplace and…an outdoor hot tub!

The Birches Resort offer one of the best cross country ski trail networks in New England, with over 40 miles of marked, groomed trails ranging in difficulty from novice to high intermediate. To take advantage of the trails, the cost of passes are very reasonable: half day $11; full day $14. Rentals are available if you don’t have your own skis. One of the great perks of the Birches Adventure is that you can choose your own adventure – snowshoe if that’s an outdoor activity your passionate about or you can choose to cross country or downhill ski or all of the above!

If you have skis, bring em! Adventurers can easily get to Big Squaw Mountain for a super downhill experience, just a 20 minute drive away. The cost of downhill ski passes and rentals are not included in the adventure – their rates are quite reasonable.

MYA will provide a fantastic place to stay for two nights, yummy & healthy breakfasts and dinners, yoga practices either inside the abode or at the resort’s fitness center, a terrific community of adventurers, an outdoor hot tub (yahoo!) and more…

Keep in mind that if you can not arrive at The Gill House until later in the evening, no worries, we’ll be sure to let you in at the time that suits you best! You can also choose to arrive earlier and put on your snowshoes or skis and hit the trails!

Cost: $325 rollaway bed; $400 individual queen; $650 for two sharing queen bed

Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call Holly to arrange an alternative payment 207-299-0082.

