Hot chocolate stand raising money for cancer research

By Aimee Thibodeau
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 3:37 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bell's Orono IGA, University Mall Shopping Center, 6 Stillwater Ave , Orono, ME

Shirley’s Sunshines will hold a hot chocolate stand fundraiser, Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at Bell’s Orono IGA on Stillwater Avenue.

Please join us and fight cancer one hot cocoa at a time. Cost is 50 cents for a regular cup or 1$ with marshmallows.

Shirley’s Sunshines was started by Milford resident Dana Davis and her children.

“My children and I want to make a difference,” Davis said. “We have been raising money for cancer research for the last several years and I couldn’t be more proud of them! My mother became an angel on 7/7/13 after a long bout of cervical cancer! She was an amazingly giving person and we are trying to follow in her footsteps! She was my best friend!”

