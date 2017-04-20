Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County Presentation at Stockton Springs Community Library Sunday, April 30th at 2pm

“Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Seniors at Home in Stockton Springs” speaker series will present Flic Shooter of Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County at the library on Sunday, April 30th at 2pm.

Shooter will share information about the organization’s work, services, volunteer opportunities, training, and much more.

What criteria is used to determine eligibility for hospice?

Do people pay for Hospice care?

What is a POLST and does it make sense to have one if you have an Advanced Health Care Directive?

What types of jobs do Hospice volunteers do? When and where is the training for volunteers?

These and many other questions (including your questions!) will be answered.

Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County has been training volunteers to offer free, confidential, non-medical support and assistance to anyone with a life limiting disease or illness and their families since 1981.

Flic Shooter has been a hospice volunteer since 2001 and on the staff since 2003. She lives in Monroe.

This monthly series of talks at SSCL is in response to the growing interest in “Aging in Place” a widespread movement geared towards helping senior citizens stay in their homes as long as possible as they age. With the current growing number of elders, this movement has the potential to improve the quality of life for many seniors.

Admission is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information visit www.stocktonspringslibrary.org or phone 207-567-4147.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →