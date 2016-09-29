Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County offers grief support groups

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County announced that is will hold a new series of grief support groups. A group for those who have lost a loved one will begin 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the at the HVHC. It continue each week at the same time through Dec. 7 .

A group for parents who have lost an adult child will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 17 through Dec. 5 , at St. Francis by the Sea Church in Blue Hill.

Hospice Volunteers also will host a more general Aging and Loss Workshop which will offer support for those grieving the various losses associated with aging, including the death of a spouse or family members and friends, impaired health, financial insecurity and changes in life roles. That group will meet 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 11 , through Nov. 29, at the Bucksport Senior Center, 125 Outer Broadway, Bucksport. No meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 22 , which is Thanksgiving Day.

All groups are free of charge but advance registration is required one week before the start of each group. To register, or for more information, call Janice Ronco at Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531 or visit hospiceofhancock.org

