Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-collector-in-the-garden/

‘The Collector in the Garden,’ a talk by rare-book collector/dealer Craig Olsen. Part of the Camden Garden Club’s Winter Horticulture Series.

