Horseshoe Crab Walk & Talk

Saturday, June 10, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Snow Natural Area, Youngs Point Rd., Brooksville, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/snow-natural-area-and-nab-island/
Want to learn about our very own living fossil that comes specifically here to Maine’s Bagaduce River? The horseshoe crabs are here to spawn once again and our very own board member and local naturalist Sarah O’Malley will teach us about the wonders and share latest information about them. Join us at Snow Natural Area at 11am. Free and open for all ages. For more information or to pre-register please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →