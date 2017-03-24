HOPE Festival at UMaine set for April 8

Saturday, April 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Student Recreation & Fitness Center, Hilltop Rd., UMaine, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207- 942-9343
ORONO — 23rd Annual HOPE Festival, Saturday, April 8, 11am to 3pm, Student Recreation & Fitness Center, Hilltop Rd, University of Maine. Organizational fair of peace, justice & environmental groups, children’s program, interactive art, and food court. Free and family friendly. FMI: info@peacectr.org, 942-9343.
