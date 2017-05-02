Homemade Dinner at Howland American Legion Hall

By Bonnie Anderson
Posted May 02, 2017, at 6:44 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post 97, 4 Front Street, Howland, Maine

For more information: 207-943-3983; facebook.com/American-Legion-Lee-Graham-Post-97-1530533923881948/

Our 4th HOMEMADE DINNER as we continue to raise funds for new tables and chairs. Come see the ones we’ve already purchased! Corn Chowder, Chicken Pot Pie, Spaghetti Pie, Potato Casserole w/Ham, Baked Beans, Rolls, Pies and Cakes – ALL HOMEMADE!!! 4:30-6pm. Take out available. $8 per adult; child and family rates available. 943-3983

