Home Heating Trade Group Launches Fuel Your Love 2.0 Valentine’s Day Event

Energy providers from around Maine will top off customers’ oil tanks for free

BRUNSWICK, Maine — February 14, 2017 — Select members of the Maine Energy Marketers Association (MEMA), a trade group with 300 members including 125 heating oil, propane, biofuel, pellet, electric and motor fuel providers as well as convenience store owners, are gearing up to deliver a little extra warmth and savings to unsuspecting customers this Valentine’s Day.

R.H. Foster (Hampden/Machias) Cole & Gale (Damariscotta) Augusta Fuel Company (Augusta), Estes Oil, (York) and Giroux Oil (Portland) will hit the road in various parts of Maine to top off several customers’ oil tanks for free.

Customers are selected by participating companies, with some choosing to randomly select customers, others collecting nominations from neighbors and community members, and still others selecting based on need.

This is year two of Fuel Your Love. Building upon the successful pilot last year with Augusta Fuel (see reactions from homeowners https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsRHqqHMCls), MEMA decided to expand the campaign statewide.

“Your local fuel delivery company has been keeping Mainers warm and cozy during even the harshest storms. We wanted to add some more warmth and heartfelt thanks to our friends and neighbors on this Valentine’s Day,” said Jamie Py, president and CEO, Maine Energy Marketers Association.

About Maine Energy Marketers Association

MEMA has more than 300 members including 125 heating oil, propane, biofuels, pellets, electricity, motor fuels providers as well as convenience store owners who serve more than 415,000 Maine households and keep nearly 1 million Maine people warm and cozy. Members own and operate 70% of Maine’s 1,300 convenience stores, through which they sell more than 1 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel. Members also represent more than 90% of all the propane sold in our state each year. MEMA also has more than 175 associate members who provide goods and services to Maine’s petroleum dealers and their customers.

About Maine Energy Marketers Technical Education Center

Classes range from Plumbing 101 to Oil Technician Training to A/C Refrigeration & Troubleshooting to Propane and Natural Gas Appliance Install and Service. MTEC also provides a semester long 450-hour HVAC Pro class that will prepare students to qualify for Maine State Licensing in an accelerated time frame. Completion of the 6-week Oilheat Technician Training course will eliminate 6 months of apprenticeship time required by the state for licensing. This program also provides students with nationally recognized Propane and natural gas certification and EPA Air Conditioning Certification.

To learn more about the HVAC Pro class, or Spring semester course schedule, including dates, tuition, and class requirements, please visit http://mtec4me.com/education-foundation/mtec-hvac-pro-cert.php.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →