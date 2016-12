Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/holy-wells-of-ireland/

Rev. Eva Thompson, local interfaith minister, on her three trips to Ireland since a cancer diagnosis.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →