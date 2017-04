MONROE, Maine — Holy Week services for Monroe Community Church, 28 West Main St., Route 139: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service, April 13; 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; 7:45 a.m Easter sunrise service, April 16, Gesner Park, and 8:30 a.m. regular Easter service, Monroe Church. 525-325

