Holy Week services at The First Church in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — The First Church in Belfast, United Church of Christ, would like to welcome everyone to our Holy Week services, the most sacred time of our church year. The Palm Sunday service will be held on April 9th at 10:00 a.m. as we remember Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem. This service begins with the children marching in with palm branches waving and a very festive mood, as we welcome Christ into our very own community. We end the service looking forward to the important days ahead. Maundy Thursday is the day we remember Jesus’ Last Supper with his disciples. The word “Maundy” means mandate or commandment, and it’s about Jesus’ commandment that he gives his disciples, to love one another as he has loved them. This service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on April 13th in our own Upper Room in the Fellowship Hall. Here we share a simple meal of soup and bread, hear the story of that night so long ago, and participate in the bread and cup of communion (there is an accessible chair lift for use by any who require it). On April 14th, at 6:00 p.m., the First Church will host this year’s ecumenical Good Friday service. Participants of the service will include clergy from the Belfast Greater Bay Area Ministerium (GBAM) churches. Everyone is invited. On Easter Sunday, April 16th at 5:45 a.m., a Sunrise Service sponsored by GBAM will be held next to the Belfast Boathouse. The First Church cooks will sponsor another delicious Easter Breakfast in the First Church parlor (enter the 55 Spring Street entrance). Donations will be accepted. Then at 10:00 a.m. we will have our EasterSunday service with music by the First Church choir and acceptance of new members into the church. Following the service we have refreshments, fellowship and Easter Basket Fun with the kids. The First Church in Belfast, UCC, is located at 8 Court Street and is an Open and Affirming Congregation, welcoming all. For more information, please call the church office, Tuesday, Wednesday, orThursday mornings at 338-2282 or check out our website at www.firstchurchinbelfast.org or our First Church in Belfast, UCC Facebook page. We hope you will join us at any of these special services and we wish everyone a blessed and joy filled Easter season!

