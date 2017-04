BREWER, Maine — Holy Week services at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 436 South Main St.: Mass, 5:30 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 9; Mass of the Lord’s Supper, with incense, 6 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 13; Easter Mass, with incense, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →