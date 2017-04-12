Holy week services at Lincoln churches

LINCOLN, Maine — Holy Week services: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 13, First United Methodist Church, 16 Lee Road; ecumenical Good Friday worship service, 7 p.m. April 14, First Congregational Church, 19 School St.; Easter sunrise ecumenical worship, 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the gazebo in the center of town, weather permitting, followed by Easter breakfast at the congregational church. Following the guidance of Egeria, a fourth century Christian pilgrim to Jerusalem, participants will walk to Veterans’ Memorial Square, then continue to First United Methodist Church where worship will culminate in a remembrance of baptism. A van will be available for individuals who prefer riding to walking.

