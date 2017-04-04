Community

Holy Week services at Brewer church

Posted April 04, 2017, at 12:35 p.m.

BREWER, Maine — Holy Week services at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, corner of North Main and Holyoke streets: 9:30 a.m. Blessing of Palms and Neighborhood Procession, 10 a.m. Gospel Passion Drama and Eucharist, Palm Sunday, April 9; 6 p.m. Seder-style meal including Eucharist and stripping of the altar, Maundy Thursday, April 13; 6 p.m. Good Friday service, April 14; 6 p.m. Easter vigil celebration with fire, water and bells (bring a bell to ring), and Eucharist, Saturday, April 15; 10 a.m. Easter festival Eucharist and Easter egg hunt, followed by service, Easter Sunday, April 16.

 

