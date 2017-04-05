Holy Week services at Aldersgate United Methodist Church

ROCKLAND, Maine — Holy Week services on theme of Roll Down, Justice,” at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15 Wesley Lane: 9 a.m. adult church school, worship service with palms 10:30 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 9; remembrance of Last Supper, 6 p.m Maundy Thursday, April 13; 6 p.m. service Good Friday, April 14; Easter sunrise service “Tombs and Cocoon” 6:30 a.m., with butterfly emerging from chrysalis, followed by free pancake breakfast (donations appreciated), adult church school 9 a.m. and Easter worship 10:30 a.m.

