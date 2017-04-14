BANGOR — Taize service of music and prayer, with soloists, instrumentalists and congregational singing, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, All Souls Congregational Church, 10 Broadway. 942-7354.

BANGOR — Students from All Saints School to lead Living Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Good Friday, April 14, St. John Catholic Church, 217 York St. The Stations of the Cross retrace Jesus’ journey from arrest and judgment to his crucifixion, death and burial.

BANGOR — Holy Week services at St. John’s Catholic Church, 207 York St.: Stations of the Cross led by All Saints Catholic School, 3 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; confessions, 2:30-4 p.m. and vigil Mass with incense, 8 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 15; Easter Mass, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. (incense), Sunday, April 16.

BANGOR — Holy Week services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 768 Ohio St.: Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; Easter Mass, 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

BANGOR — Lenten and Easter services at All Souls Congregational Church, 10 Broadway: Taize Easter Eve service of music and prayer, 7:30 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 15; Easter worship, with special music and Easter lilies, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

BANGOR — Bangor Community Chorus welcomes singers to participate in this nonaudition, diverse chorus, which rehearses 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St. Stacy George, 333-0980 or sgeo8@roadrunner.com.

BANGOR — Sermon “Imagining Easter’s Possibilities,” by the Rev. Andrew Moeller, 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St. 947-7009 or UUBangor.org.

BANGOR — Easter sunrise service 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Bangor Waterfront with deacons and the Rev. Greg Bridges-Music; breakfast 8-9 a.m. in vestry and Easter sermon “Resurrection Joy” by the Rev. Mark. A. Doty, Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High streets. Music by organist Kathy Jellison and the Chancel Choir. Adult study with the Rev. Clyde Baker, 9 a.m. Sunday school, 10:30 a.m. Coffee hour, 11:30 a.m. 942-4381.

BELFAST — Holy Week at The First Church in Belfast, United Church of Christ, 8 Court St.: 6 p.m. ecumenical Good Friday service, April 14; Easter sunrise service sponsored by Belfast Greater Bay Area Ministerium, 5:45 a.m. Sunday, April 16, next to Belfast boathouse, followed by Easter breakfast at the church parlor, 55 Spring St. entrance, by donation; Easter Sunday service, 10 a.m. Refreshments, fellowship and Easter basket fun with the the kids. 338-2282.

BLUE HILL — Holy Week at Blue Hill Congregational Church, 22 Tenney Hill: 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; 5:30 a.m. community Easter sunrise service, Sunday, April 16, town dock behind the firehouse weather permitting, or at the church in the event of inclement weather; regular Easter Service of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. April 16, followed by refreshments, fellowship and Easter egg hunt.

BLUE HILL — Holy Week services: noon Good Friday ecumenical service, April 14; 7 p.m. Easter vigil, Saturday, April 15; and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, St. Francis by the Sea, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road. 374-5200.

BREWER — Easter breakfast 8 a.m. and worship 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Second Congregational Church, 607 South Main St.

BREWER — Holy Week services at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, corner of North Main and Holyoke streets: 6 p.m. Good Friday service, April 14; 6 p.m. Easter vigil celebration with fire, water and bells (bring a bell to ring), and Eucharist, Saturday, April 15; 10 a.m. Easter festival Eucharist and Easter egg hunt, followed by service, Easter Sunday, April 16.

BREWER — Easter service, including song presentation by Life kids, egg hunt for children, free family photos after service, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Life Church, 15 Littlefield Way. Regular worship 10 a.m. Sundays.

BREWER — Holy Week services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 531 North Main St.: Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; Easter Mass, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

BREWER — Holy Week services at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 436 South Main St.: Easter Mass, with incense, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

BROWNVILLE — Easter week at Brownville Community Church, 84 Church St.: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for prayer, Good Friday, April 14; 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16.

BUCKSPORT — Holy Week at Elm Street Congregational Church, 31 Elm St.: Church open for prayer and meditation, noon-3 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; Easter sunrise service, 5:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Sandra Reed, at Fort Knox, Prospect, and Easter worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the church. 469-3333.

BUCKSPORT — Franklin Street United Methodist and East Bucksport United Methodist churches have combined to form Bucksport United Methodist Church. Services, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, 71 Franklin St. Office hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 469-3622.

BUCKSPORT — Holy Week services at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 60 Franklin St.: Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m., Stations of the Cross, 5 p.m. and Good Friday service, 6 p.m. Friday, April 14; Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Holy Saturday, April 15; Easter Mass, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

CAMDEN — Easter Week services: Noon Good Friday, April 14; 5:45 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, atop Mount Battie at Camden Hills State Park, 6:30 a.m. Easter breakfast at church fellowship hall, 10:45 a.m. Easter worship service. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St. 236-2195.

CAMDEN — Holy Week at John Street United Methodist Church, 98 John St.: Church open during day for contemplation and prayer, and 6 p.m. service, Good Friday, April 14; potluck family brunch 9:15 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16; Easter worship with Holy Communion, 10:30 a.m. For information, call 236-4829.

CASTINE — Interfaith Good Friday service, noon, April 14, the Rev. Canon Ian L. Bockus; Easter Sunday of the Resurrection, 9 a.m. April 16, Rev. Stribling, Trinity Episcopal Church, 150 Perkins St. Refreshments.

CASTINE — Sermon “After the Resurrection” by the Rev. Margaret Beckman, 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine Meeting House, Castine Town Common. Refreshments. 326-9083, office@uucastine.org or minister@uucastine.org.

CASTINE — Easter sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, on waterfront lawn of Wilson Museum, 120 Perkins St. Sermon “Repentance? Gateway to the Kingdom” by guest minister the Rev. Bobby Vagt, 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, at Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main St. Special music by Easter Brass Quintet. Refreshments. 326-9486 or tcpoc.org.

CASTINE — Easter Mass, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Our Lady of Holy Hope, 137 Perkins St.

DEDHAM — Easter worship, 8 a.m.; breakfast 9 a.m. followed by Easter egg hunt, Sunday, April 16, Dedham Congregational Church, UCC, 209 Mill Road. 735-7948.

EAST MILLINOCKET — Easter drama “The Judgment,” 7-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, April 14-16, Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 2 Orchard St. For information, 746-5274. Free.

ELLSWORTH — Holy Saturday Mass, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 231 Main St.

ELLSWORTH — Easter sunrise service, 5:45 a.m. at 595 Mariaville Road, Route 180, overlooking Graham Lake and mountains of Acadia; Easter breakfast 6:30 a.m. at church; worship service with the Rev. Mary Angela Davis and choir directed by Sheldon Bisberg, 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, Union Congregational Church of Ellsworth Falls, UCC, 28 North St. 667-7972

HAMPDEN — Holy Week at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 70 Western Ave.: Mass of the Lord’s supper, with incense, 6 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 13; Easter Mass, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

HANCOCK — Holy Week at Union Congregational Church of Hancock, 1368 Route 1: Informal Easter community sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Tidal Falls, located off the East Side Road, about 2.5 miles from Route 1 in Hancock. Traditional Easter service 10 a.m. at the church. 422-3100.

HOLDEN — Easter breakfast, 9 a.m. in fellowship hall; Easter worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Holden Congregational Church, 9 Rider Bluff Road. 989-4550 or 735-7948.

HOULTON — Outdoor ecumenical Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, porch of St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military St. Regular Easter Mass, 8 a.m. inside the church.

LINCOLN — Holy Week services: Ecumenical Good Friday worship service, 7 p.m. April 14, First Congregational Church, 19 School St.; Easter sunrise ecumenical worship, 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the gazebo in the center of town, weather permitting, followed by Easter breakfast at congregational church. Participants will walk to Veterans’ Memorial Square, then continue to First United Methodist Church where worship will culminate in a remembrance of baptism. Van available for those who prefer riding to walking.

MILFORD — Holy Week at Milford Congregational Church, 126 Main St.; Easter service, 9 a.m. Sunday, April. 16.

MONROE — Holy Week services for Monroe Community Church, 28 West Main St., Route 139: 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; 7:45 a.m Easter sunrise service, April 16, Gesner Park, and 8:30 a.m. regular Easter service, Monroe Church. 525-325

OLD TOWN — Holy Week services: 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Main and Center streets.

ORONO — Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 14, in Sanctuary; Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Penobscot Valley Country Club, followed by breakfast in church vestry and regular worship 10:15 a.m. in sanctuary, Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main St. 866-3655. Worship leader: Andrew McCormick. http://churchofuniversalfellowship.com .

ORONO — Holy Week at Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main St.: Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 14, Sanctuary; 6:30 a.m. Sunrise service, Easter Sunday, April 16, Penobscot Valley Country Club; Easter breakfast, 7 a.m. Easter Sunday in vestry; Easter worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Sanctuary.

PORTLAND — A special section has been created on the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland’s website featuring resources to assist Catholics during their Lenten journey, including Mass times, special event listings, a Lenten calendar, faith formation and Scripture reflections, retreat information, ways to share their gifts and Lenten messages from Pope Francis. www.portlanddiocese.org/lent-resources.

POWNAL — High school and junior high students invited to join All Saints Parish Youth Ministry for ecumenical sunrise service 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the peak of Bradbury Mountain. Service also under shelter at foot of the mountain for those unable to climb. For information, contact Sheila Murphy at 725-2624 or sheila.murphy@portlanddiocese.org.

ROCKLAND — Easter Day community dinner, put on by Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in coordination with people and businesses in the community, noon appetizers, 1 p.m. dinner, Sunday, April 16, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, off Limerock Street. 594-4523 or info@adasyoshuron.org.

ROCKLAND — Holy Week at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White St.: Noon, Way of the Cross, led by the Rev. Sheila Seekins, 5:30 p.m. service, Good Friday, April 14; 7 p.m. Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 15, at St. Margaret’s; 8 a.m. Festival Eucharist, 9 a.m. Easter brunch, 10:30 a.m. Choral Festival Eucharist, 11:30 a.m. Easter egg hunt, Easter Sunday, April 16. Easter Community Dinner, 12:30 p.m. April 16, parish hall and parlor, put on by members and friends of Adas Yoshuron

Synagogue.

ROCKLAND — Holy Week services on theme of Roll Down, Justice,” at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15 Wesley Lane: 6 p.m. service Good Friday, April 14; Easter sunrise service “Tombs and Cocoon” 6:30 a.m., with butterfly emerging from chrysalis, followed by free pancake breakfast (donations appreciated), adult church school 9 a.m. and Easter worship 10:30 a.m.

ROCKLAND — Easter egg hunt for children age 12 and younger, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15 Wesley Lane, off Route 17. Children also may find small bags of pet treats donated by Loyal Biscuit to be delivered to Knox County Pope Memorial Animal Shelter. Rain or shine. Free. For information, call or email the church office at 596-5715 or aldersgaterockland@gmail.com .

STONINGTON — Holy Week services at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Granite St.: noon Good Friday service, April 14; Easter Mass, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

THOMASTON — Launch of The Pursuit Church, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, at Flagship Theater, Route 1, with lead pastor, William Galloway. Come as you are. Format: five or six worship songs, prayer, upcoming events, Bible teaching. Nursery and children’s church for up to age 8. Visit www.thepursuitmaine.com for more information.

VEAZIE — Holy Week services for Veazie Congregational Church, 1404 State St.: 6 p.m. Good Friday service, April 14; and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16.

WINTERPORT — Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Oak Hill, corner of Boston Road and Route 69, with the Rev. Aaron Martin of Winterport Baptist Church. There will be a sign at the trailhead. 223-4751.

WINTERPORT — Holy Week services at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 435 South Main St.: Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 14; Easter Mass, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

WINTERPORT — Easter sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, on Blueberry Hill; free breakfast 7-8 a.m. at Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69; Easter egg hunt for children under age 10, 8-8:30 a.m.; Easter services 8:30 and 10 a.m.

