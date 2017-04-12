Community

Holy Week Celebration at Blue Hill Congregational Church (UCC)

Week's Schedule
Carol MacCannell | BDN
By Carol MacCannell
Posted April 12, 2017, at 2:34 p.m.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Congregational Church (UCC), 22 Tenney Hill, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 2073742891; bluehilcongregational.org

The following opportunities are open to all who wish to join us to celebrate the uplifting experience of the Resurrection week.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 – Maundy Thursday service at 7:00pm

Friday, April 14, 2017 – Good Friday service at 7:00pm

Sunday, April 16, 2017 – Community Sunrise Service at 5:30am on the Town Dock (behind the Firehouse). In case of bad weather, we will meet at the Church, 22 Tenney Hill.

Sunday, April 16, 2017 – Easter Service of the Resurrection at 10:00am. Refreshments, fellowship, and Easter Egg Hunt following the service.

