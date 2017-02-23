Community

“Holy Spirit Now” Conference

By Katie Dee
Posted Feb. 23, 2017, at 12:42 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: CityReach Bangor, 127 Hammond Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-631-4370; bangor.cityreachnetwork.org

Come out to celebrate our 3 year anniversary with us! This will be a celebration of what God has done in our ministry over the last few years, we will be having special guests and come together for fellowship and worship! Located at CityReach Bangor, on 127 Hammond Street.

Service Times:

Friday, March 31- 7:00pm

Saturday, April 1- 7:00pm

Sunday, April 2- 10:30am & 6:00pm

