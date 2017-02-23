“Holy Spirit Now” Conference

Friday, March 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: CityReach Bangor, 127 Hammond Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-631-4370; bangor.cityreachnetwork.org
Come out to celebrate our 3 year anniversary with us! This will be a celebration of what God has done in our ministry over the last few years, we will be having special guests and come together for fellowship and worship! Located at CityReach Bangor, on 127 Hammond Street.
Service Times:
Friday, March 31- 7:00pm
Saturday, April 1- 7:00pm
Sunday, April 2- 10:30am & 6:00pm
