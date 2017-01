Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Church of the Holy Spirit, 1047 Congress Street, Portland, Maine 04102 For more information: 207-632-1167; facebook.com/holygroundsportland

BROKEN 51 is our headliner this Saturday, with our friend Dean Richardson opening! Great music, delicious food & coffee, warm environment, friendly folks, no cover charge. Doors open at 6:00, music at 6:30.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →