Holocaust Survivor: Louise Lawrence-Israels

By Elizabeth Rabasca
Posted March 13, 2017, at 11:28 a.m.

Monday, March 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bass Harbor Memorial Library , 89 Bernard Rd., Bernard, Maine

For more information: 207-244-3798; bassharborlibrary.com/

The Tremont School Fund and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum present an evening with Holocaust survivor Louise Lawrence-Israels. Please join us to hear what life was like for Louise and her family, hiding in Amsterdam during WWII, and how that early child experience has shaped her life. This will be Louise’s only public event during her visit to island schools.

