Homestead

Holistic Health Care for Livestock

By Ellen Johnson
Posted Dec. 24, 2016, at 7:46 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Hillgrove Community Center, Route 1A, Whitneyville, Maine

For more information: 207-454-3364

Kim Roos from Garden Side Dairy in Jonesboro will lead a workshop, “Holistic Health Care for Livestock.” Kim has been raising dairy goats and various poultry as well as other livestock since 2002, dealing with many health issues as naturally as possible and will happily share notes, recipes, and when you need to call the vet. A business meeting will follow. Come join us. In case of snow, call 454-3364.

