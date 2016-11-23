Holiday Technology Fair – A Chance to Try Out New Gadgets at Winslow Public Library

By Pamela Bonney
Posted Nov. 23, 2016, at 9:36 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, Maine

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Are you shopping for technology gifts for the holidays? The Maine State Library’s Technology Consultant Jared Leadbetter will be at Winslow Public Library on Thursday, December 8th from 4-7 p.m. to provide an opportunity for the public to try out different devices and talk to an expert about them. He will bring the state library’s collection of tech gadgets which includes the Technology Petting Zoo (a variety of tablets and e-readers), robots, drones, a 3-D printer, 3-D Doodler, and other devices for you to examine. Some of these, such as Dash and Dot, are appearing on lists of the best toys to buy your child this year. This is a great opportunity for you to get hands-on experience with a variety of gadgets before you buy. Stop in and play! Library staff will also be available to answer questions.

