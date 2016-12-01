Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Southwest Harbor Public Library invites you to a holiday tea, Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2:00 – 3:30. Take time from the busy season to enjoy a cup of tea by the Library’s fireplace and listen to seasonal music, compliments of Ruth Grierson and friends. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

