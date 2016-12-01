Holiday Tea

By swhplibrary,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 3:09 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Southwest Harbor Public Library invites you to a holiday tea, Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2:00 – 3:30. Take time from the busy season to enjoy a cup of tea by the Library’s fireplace and listen to seasonal music, compliments of Ruth Grierson and friends. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  2. Maine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say onlineMaine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say online
  3. Using rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for RiverviewUsing rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for Riverview
  4. Maine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answersMaine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answers
  5. 16,000 Maine workers miss out on overtime pay hike

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living