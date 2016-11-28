Holiday Photo Ops with Beltie Calves at Aldermere Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Aldermere Farm, 20 Russell Avenue, Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-236-2739; aldermere.org/index.php
Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Aldermere Farm, 70 Russell Avenue in Rockport, invites everyone to its 12th annual Beltie Holiday on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. This year’s event will feature author Paige Pendleton and illustrator Thomas Block who will be signing copies of their recently published children’s book, The White Belt Society, a story based on true events at Aldermere Farm!
Attendees are encouraged to don their most festive (or ugliest) holiday sweaters and bring their cameras to have their photos taken with a Belted Galloway calf. The public can explore the farm and enjoy hot cocoa while decorating their own Beltie ornaments. Baked goods from Aldermere Achievers 4-H Club, Aldermere Farm beef and Beltie-themed stocking stuffers will be for sale. Admission is free. There is a suggested donation of a nonperishable food item for the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry. For more information, call 207-236-2739 or visit www.aldermere.org.
