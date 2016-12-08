Holiday on the Harbor

By Michaelene Achorn
Posted Dec. 08, 2016, at 9:41 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Holiday on the Harbor, High Street and Commercial Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-338-5900

Join us at 9:30 for join in Nutcracker at the Belfast Dance Studio.

At 11:15 Santa will arrive by boat at the harbor and will ride by horse drawn wagon to the Boathouse for Holiday Fun.

We will be offering photos with Santa, reindeer ornament making, gingerbread house making, balloon artist and horse drawn wagon rides.

