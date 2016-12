Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: St . John's Catholic Church, 217 York Street, Bangor, Maine

Holiday Gift Auction. 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2016, St. Paul the Apostle’s Women’s Council. Location- St John’s Catholic Church 217 York Street Bangor. Free admission.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →