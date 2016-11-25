Holiday Craft Making at Vose Library on 12/10 from 10 am to noon

By Vose Library
Posted Nov. 25, 2016, at 12:09 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/holiday-craft-making/

When: Saturday, December 10, 10 am to 12 noon.

Join us for Holiday Craft Making–fun for kids and adults of all ages! Easy crafts for holiday decorations or gifts. Holiday cards, beaded ornaments, snowflakes, and more! This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

