Holiday craft and vendor fair to benefit Champion the Cure

Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 1:49 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Bangor Elks Club, 108 Odlin Road, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Holiday craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Bangor Elks Club, 108 Odlin Road. More than 40 tables of local crafters, vendors and small businesses. Proceeds from table rentals go to Eastern Maine Medical Center Champion The Cure Challenges. Organized by 16-year-old Tommy Hosmer through his Team Mimi project in which he is trying to raise a total of $50,000 to benefit Champion the Cure by the time he graduates from high school. He has raised $35,000 to date in honor of his grandmother who died from ovarian cancer.

