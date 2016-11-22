Holiday Book Signing at Books-A-Million

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Books-A-Million, 430 Gorham Rd, South Portland, Maine For more information: (207) 253-5587; booksamillion.com/

South Portland, MAINE – Jeffrey Ryan, author, speaker, photographer, avid hiker and former catalog writer at L.L. Bean, embarked on a five-month nationwide book tour in his 1985 VW Vanagon and is now returning to Portland, Maine. Ryan will appear at Books-A-Million in South Portland, Sunday, November 27 from 2-5 p.m. Ryan will be signing copies of his book, APPALACHIAN ODYSSEY: A 28-year hike on America’s Trail. Guests and media are invited to wind down after a busy shopping weekend and relax with Ryan.

