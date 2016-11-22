Holiday at Herring Gut Dec. 8

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Herring Gut Learning Center, 59 Factory Road, Port Clyde, Maine For more information: 2073728677; herringgut.org

Herring Gut Learning Center invites the community to a Holiday Potluck & Open House on Thursday, December 8 from 5-7 p.m. on the Center’s campus at 59 Factory Road in Port Clyde. Please bring a dish to share for our annual holiday party. This year’s event will feature live music and a special celebration of our volunteers. It is a wonderful opportunity for the community to celebrate the holiday season while learning about our hands-on education programs, visiting the fish hatchery and greenhouse, and sharing a meal in celebration of another fantastic year. Our holiday celebration is free and open to the public; neighbors, families, and friends are all encouraged to attend. All ages are welcome. For more information, please call (207) 372-8677 or email info@herringgut.org .

