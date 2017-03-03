Holi Celebration

By Sandy Boyce
Posted March 03, 2017, at 12:02 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME

For more information: 2078281234; kitetails.org/

Vibrant, beautiful colors fill the air during Holi, the Hindu celebration of spring. Celebrate with us as we finger paint with colorful Holi powder, share in traditional Indian foods, decorate hands with henna, and learn how this holiday is celebrated in Maine and around the world!

Free with the price of admission

